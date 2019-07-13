Aldebaran Financial Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Rose; Plantronics New (PLT) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,093 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 437,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 294,464 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 121,685 shares. Colorado-based Cambiar Limited Liability Com has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 9,627 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 20,608 are held by Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,828 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.43% or 26,955 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 30,273 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has 41,869 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 109,409 are held by Chemung Canal. Stillwater Capital Lc owns 101,109 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Mgmt Communications Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company accumulated 280,200 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Friess Associate reported 72,490 shares stake. 109,921 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 0% or 101 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 15,467 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 915 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 5,497 shares. Lakewood Ltd Partnership holds 0.56% or 431,989 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 13,301 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.87 million shares. 40,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Busey Corp by 57,424 shares to 851,136 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,476 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. 3,569 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares with value of $165,086 were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S.