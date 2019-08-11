Aldebaran Financial Decreased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $623,276; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.19 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 934 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72,000, down from 16,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 377,886 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Wa accumulated 1.1% or 10,200 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,198 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Adage Partners Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Asset Strategies Incorporated invested in 5,772 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oregon-based Pioneer Bancorp N A Or has invested 2.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Cap accumulated 145,339 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co owns 3.87 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance Communication holds 302,700 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability holds 119,673 shares. Boltwood Cap Management owns 11,734 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Pictet Fincl Bank Ltd owns 3,200 shares. 4,950 are owned by Westwood Mgmt Corp Il. 17.14M were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 19,018 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,208 shares to 133,590 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 149,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership owns 480,666 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82M shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. 40 North Ltd Liability reported 9.34 million shares stake. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 39,000 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 324,092 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 197,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 5,594 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Eaton Vance invested in 15,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 5,963 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 49,943 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability has 7,575 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 393,515 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.