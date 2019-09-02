Aldebaran Financial Decreased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $434,655; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised Its Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 331.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 316,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 412,705 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 95,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares to 115,516 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 12,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,009 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 9.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.