Aldebaran Financial Decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding as Valuation Declined; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 260,569 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $586.45. About 84,342 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.45 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.96M for 9.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.