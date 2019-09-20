Aldebaran Financial Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $544,500; Shares Declined; Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position by $20.62 Million; Stock Value Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $380.02. About 3.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 3.12 million shares traded or 62.12% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $118.03M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex expanding autonomous vehicle fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2019: TWTR, CDNS, YNDX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 777X Suffers Another Setback – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 400 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 14,918 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The California-based Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Capital Mgmt Com invested in 845 shares. Brave Asset invested in 3,331 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Foster & Motley accumulated 1,462 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2.88% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,272 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 1,666 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,687 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13,997 shares. Darsana Prtnrs Lp holds 3.65% or 308,500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Intl Sarl accumulated 10,380 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 26,690 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,592 shares. Burney invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).