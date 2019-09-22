Aldebaran Financial Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Wbi Investments Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake as Stock Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 38,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 59,496 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 98,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 984,398 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $117.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 16,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

