Aldebaran Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Brandywine Realty Trust Sbi (BDN) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust Sbi (BDN) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.32 million, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.29M shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 214,276 shares to 478,694 shares, valued at $62.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 278,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.44M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

