Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

We are contrasting Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.02 N/A 0.00 0.00 Teleflex Incorporated 322 6.26 N/A 3.91 86.82

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

Alcon Inc. has a 15.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $68.6. Meanwhile, Teleflex Incorporated’s consensus target price is $376.86, while its potential upside is 10.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alcon Inc. seems more appealing than Teleflex Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Teleflex Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44%

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.