Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 60 3.47 N/A 0.00 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 32 1.48 53.46M 0.84 46.92

Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 165,818,858.56% 4.8% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alcon Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.88% and an $68.6 average target price. Merit Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39 average target price and a 37.76% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Merit Medical Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Alcon Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has 1.22% stronger performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Alcon Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.