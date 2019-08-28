Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s Financial Results Comparing With InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

We are comparing Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.11 N/A 0.00 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.34 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alcon Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alcon Inc. has a 13.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $68.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.