Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 3.91 N/A 0.00 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 14.52 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Analyst Ratings

Alcon Inc. and Glaukos Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.05% and an $68.33 average price target. Glaukos Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $74.75 average price target and a -3.99% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alcon Inc. looks more robust than Glaukos Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 30.28% are Alcon Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than Glaukos Corporation

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.