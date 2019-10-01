Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.68% of Alcon Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alcon Inc. has 30.28% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alcon Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Alcon Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. N/A 60 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alcon Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

With average target price of $62, Alcon Inc. has a potential upside of 7.42%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 53.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alcon Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alcon Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

Dividends

Alcon Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alcon Inc.’s rivals beat Alcon Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.