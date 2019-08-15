Alcon, Inc. (ALC) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT ORDINARY SHARES (FNNCF) Sellers Increased By 4.62% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 20 after the close.ALC’s profit would be $233.83M giving it 30.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 810,047 shares traded. Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF) had an increase of 4.62% in short interest. FNNCF’s SI was 353,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.62% from 337,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3534 days are for FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNNCF)’s short sellers to cover FNNCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.73% or $0.4671 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8799. About 3,418 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Financial 15 Split Corp. (OTCMKTS:FNNCF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc. The company has market cap of $215.91 million. It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada.

