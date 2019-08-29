Alcoa Corporation (AA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Aluminum company, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Alcoa Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.40% of all Aluminum’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Alcoa Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 0.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alcoa Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa Corporation 0.00% 5.20% 1.70% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alcoa Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa Corporation N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Alcoa Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.08

With consensus price target of $27.33, Alcoa Corporation has a potential upside of 52.68%. The rivals have a potential upside of 31.83%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that Alcoa Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alcoa Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcoa Corporation -4.54% -1.88% -13.5% -23.99% -47.18% -15.39% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Alcoa Corporation had bearish trend while Alcoa Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Alcoa Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Alcoa Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Alcoa Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alcoa Corporation.

Dividends

Alcoa Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alcoa Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through six segments, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. The company also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food. In addition, it engages in the generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. Alcoa Corporation is based in New York, New York.