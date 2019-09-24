Alcoa Corporation (AA) and Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Comparison side by side

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been rivals in the Aluminum for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa Corporation 24 0.31 N/A -3.24 0.00 Constellium SE 10 0.00 N/A 1.55 7.76

Table 1 demonstrates Alcoa Corporation and Constellium SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa Corporation 0.00% 5.2% 1.7% Constellium SE 0.00% -189.8% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alcoa Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Constellium SE is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Alcoa Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellium SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alcoa Corporation and Constellium SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Constellium SE 0 0 0 0.00

$26.8 is Alcoa Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.5% of Alcoa Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Constellium SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Alcoa Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Constellium SE has 0.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcoa Corporation -4.54% -1.88% -13.5% -23.99% -47.18% -15.39% Constellium SE 0.67% 18.33% 31.83% 47.54% -6.9% 71.82%

For the past year Alcoa Corporation has -15.39% weaker performance while Constellium SE has 71.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Alcoa Corporation beats Constellium SE on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through six segments, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. The company also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food. In addition, it engages in the generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. Alcoa Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.