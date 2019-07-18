Alcoa (AA) Reaches $23.43 After 8.00% Up Move; Wisconsin Energy Has 1 Sentiment

Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 3 sold and trimmed holdings in Wisconsin Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 137,054 shares, down from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wisconsin Energy Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 4.17M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 52.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Alcoa Nederland Holding’s Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’/’RR4’; 18/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation 1Q EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – Alcoa Signs Clean Power Contract for Norwegian Aluminum Smelter; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA SAYS ALUMINA EXPORTS OUT OF CHINA POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – ALCOA EXTENDS TWO-DAY GAIN TO 14% IN NEW YORK; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Positive Rating Outlook Reflects View Alcoa Could Make Meaningful Reductions to Pension Obligations Over Next 18 MosThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.35 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $25.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AA worth $347.76M more.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.36 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Analysts await WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WEC’s profit will be $236.58M for 28.91 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by WEC Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.61% negative EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. for 23,124 shares. West Oak Capital Llc owns 6,355 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in the company for 72,541 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,965 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 218,570 shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 13/03/2018 – Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation Signs with energyOrbit to Expand Energy Efficiency Program Operational Management; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B

Among 2 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alcoa has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 25.91% above currents $23.43 stock price. Alcoa had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 30.