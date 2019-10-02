Alcoa (AA) Reaches $19.33 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Raised By 39.83%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) had an increase of 39.83% in short interest. AE’s SI was 49,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 39.83% from 35,400 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s short sellers to cover AE’s short positions. The SI to Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 2,547 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q EPS 27c; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 950,869 shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 22/05/2018 – Alcoa: Expects to Do So Either Through Discretionary Contributions to Its Pension Plans, Reducing Funded Debt in Brazil, or Both; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – COMPANY PROJECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 GLOBAL DEFICIT FOR BOTH ALUMINA AND ALUMINUM; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – GLOBAL ALUMINUM DEMAND GROWTH IS PROJECTED BETWEEN 4.25 TO 5.25 PERCENT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA – UPDATED FY OUTLOOK FOR ADJ EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DUE TO RECENT FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS; 17/05/2018 – ALCOA REPORTS CLOSING OF DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP SAYS BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL TO BE REDIRECTED- CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint VentureThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.59B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $17.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AA worth $251.02 million less.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

More notable recent Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alcoa Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Commodity Stocks to Short – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Avoid Alcoa – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alcoa (AA) Announces New Operating Model to ‘Accelerate Strategic Priorities’ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alcoa Corporation (AA) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 112.70% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alcoa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 700.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alcoa has $3400 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 38.64% above currents $19.33 stock price. Alcoa had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by Macquarie Research. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2300 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 11. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Monday, September 23 report.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $126.75 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. It has a 40.9 P/E ratio. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $126,771 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $17,141 was made by Pressler Townes G. on Thursday, May 23. $156 worth of stock was bought by Niemann John O. Jr. on Monday, September 23. $10,328 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was bought by Roycraft Kevin J. on Tuesday, August 13. Brasseux Murray E had bought 1,000 shares worth $31,300 on Friday, August 16. The insider Ohmart Tracy E bought 300 shares worth $10,179.