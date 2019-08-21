Alcoa (AA) Reaches $18.90 After 7.00% Up Move; Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Shorts Increased By 30.43%

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 874,109 shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 28/05/2018 – ALCOA CITES TEMPORARY POWER OUTAGE AT WARRICK OPS SMELTER; 14/05/2018 – ALCOA CORP – NOTES WILL BE GUARANTEED ON SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY ALCOA & CERTAIN UNITS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Positive Rating Outlook Reflects View Alcoa Could Make Meaningful Reductions to Pension Obligations Over Next 18 Mos; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA SAYS NO REGIONAL BIAS TO WHOM IT WILL SUPPLY ALUMINA; 03/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation Signs Group Annuity Contracts to Transfer Canadian Pension Obligations and Assets; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 22/05/2018 – Alcoa: Expects to Do So Either Through Discretionary Contributions to Its Pension Plans, Reducing Funded Debt in Brazil, or Both; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP SAYS NO CONFIRMATION OF ALUMINA EXITING CHINA, BUT IT IS A POSSIBILITY; 22/05/2018 – Alcoa Corporation Announces Pension Funding After Closing of Debt OfferingThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.51 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $20.22 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AA worth $245.49M more.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) had an increase of 30.43% in short interest. GEMP’s SI was 516,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.43% from 396,300 shares previously. With 75,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s short sellers to cover GEMP’s short positions. The SI to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.06%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5395. About 8,632 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 15/03/2018 GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Gemphire Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 12/04/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEMP); 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Ped; 15/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – GULLANS HAS BEEN INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE MAY 2017

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

Analysts await Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 119.05% or $0.75 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alcoa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa has $35 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 44.60% above currents $18.9 stock price. Alcoa had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis . The company has market cap of $8.02 million. It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. It currently has negative earnings.