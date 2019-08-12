Alcoa (AA) Reaches $18.72 1 Year Low; Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 18 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lakeland Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 4.85 million shares, up from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lakeland Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.60 target or 6.00% below today’s $18.72 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.47 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $17.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $208.44 million less. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 652,993 shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 17/05/2018 – ALCOA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DEBT OFFERING; 16/03/2018 – Jared Roberts Joins Gallaher as Alcoa Sales Manager; 03/04/2018 – Alcoa to transfer Canadian pension obligations to three insurers; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 03/04/2018 – ALCOA – AS PART OF ANNUITY AGREEMENTS, CO TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $95 MLN IN MID-APRIL 2018 TO FACILITATE ANNUITY TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Alcoa Lifts Earnings Estimate as Rusal Squeeze Ignites Aluminum; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Corp Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – “GLOBAL MARKET FOR BAUXITE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN BALANCE” IN 2018

Private Capital Management Llc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. for 713,265 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 133,779 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.28% invested in the company for 205,950 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LAKE’s profit will be $80,138 for 292.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 179 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.84 million. The firm offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts.

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2300 target in Friday, July 19 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Morgan Stanley.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.