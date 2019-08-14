Alcoa (AA) Reaches $17.80 52-Week Low; Cypress Funds Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position By $14.10 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 24.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 37,000 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 189,000 shares with $72.09M value, up from 152,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $182.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $323.62. About 1.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.91 target or 5.00% below today's $17.80 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.30B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $16.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $165.15 million less. The stock decreased 6.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 2.05 million shares traded. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "Boeing's Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – The Motley Fool" on August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 32.45% above currents $323.62 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”.

Analysts await Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 119.05% or $0.75 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alcoa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% negative EPS growth.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.