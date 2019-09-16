Alcoa (AA) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Jane Street Group Raised Texas Instrs (Call) (TXN) Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 11,500 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 90,400 shares with $10.37 million value, up from 78,900 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc (Call) now has $121.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Analysts expect Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 112.70% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Alcoa Corporation’s analysts see 700.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 4.18M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has declined 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AA News: 18/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation 1Q Aluminum Production 554.00 KMT; 18/04/2018 – Alcoa Corporation 1Q Adj EBITDA $634M; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alcoa To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Alcoa Of Australia’s Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Aluminum Chaos May Just Be Beginning as Alcoa Lifts Forecasts; 09/05/2018 – Disgruntled Metal Workers Plan to Crash Alcoa’s Pittsburgh Party; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Revised Rating Outlook to Positive for Alcoa Nederland; 28/05/2018 – Alcoa Corporation Provides Update to Partial Restart of Aluminum Smelter at Warrick Operations; 18/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP – “GLOBAL MARKET FOR BAUXITE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN BALANCE” IN 2018

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.

Among 4 analysts covering Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alcoa Corp has $35 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 19.05% above currents $22.89 stock price. Alcoa Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 19 by Jefferies. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap reported 0.24% stake. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc has invested 1.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Randolph Company holds 2.35% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 119,021 shares. Leavell Investment holds 33,760 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 156,100 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fulton Savings Bank Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested in 0.2% or 2,526 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 7,994 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 5,455 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zeke Capital Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,626 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 11,347 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Advisors has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,820 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 19,857 shares.

