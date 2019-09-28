Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Since Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.41% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.