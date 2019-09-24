Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.20 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alcentra Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alcentra Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 9.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.