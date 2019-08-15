Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

This is a contrast between Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.41 N/A 0.29 28.27 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.54 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 highlights Alcentra Capital Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alcentra Capital Corporation and Fidus Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.67, while its potential upside is 21.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.