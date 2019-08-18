Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.07 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Alcentra Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.94%. Competitively, Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.