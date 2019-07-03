Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.93 N/A 0.29 28.84 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.26 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 highlights Alcentra Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alcentra Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.