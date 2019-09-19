Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Both Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.35 N/A 0.29 28.27 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.46%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.