Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

We are comparing Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.87 N/A 0.29 28.27 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.