Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.