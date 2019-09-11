Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) Comparing side by side

Both Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.08 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares and 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.