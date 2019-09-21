Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.38 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alcentra Capital Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alcentra Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.