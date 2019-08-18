Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.83 N/A 0.45 14.66

In table 1 we can see Alcentra Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alcentra Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 25.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.22% respectively. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.