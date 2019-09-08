Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Comparison side by side

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.20 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see Alcentra Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Alcentra Capital Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alcentra Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 72.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.