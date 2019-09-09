Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.