Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparing side by side

Both Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.98 N/A 0.29 28.84 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.