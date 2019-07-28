Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.96 N/A 0.29 28.84 Mmtec Inc. 7 10773.38 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alcentra Capital Corporation and Mmtec Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance while Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Mmtec Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.