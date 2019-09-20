Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.49 N/A 0.29 28.27 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.78 11.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alcentra Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alcentra Capital Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34, which is potential 15.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.