Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.73 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alcentra Capital Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alcentra Capital Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus price target and a 28.91% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.