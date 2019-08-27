Alcentra Capital (ABDC) to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019; Salem Investment Counselors Upped By $400,179 Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 26.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 10,261 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 48,408 shares with $1.93M value, up from 38,147 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $8.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 9.13 million shares traded or 36.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABDC) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Alcentra Capital Corp’s current price of $8.82 translates into 2.04% yield. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 93,205 shares traded or 73.06% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 411 shares to 18,044 valued at $36.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 15,555 shares and now owns 264,194 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 66.90% above currents $21.57 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, March 1 to “Sector Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assoc owns 5,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,895 were accumulated by South State. Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.37% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Botty Invsts Limited Company reported 3,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 8,688 shares. 26,000 were reported by Grace White Inc Ny. Miller Invest Mgmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,679 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.59 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 56,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 807 shares.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) on Behalf of Alcentra Shareholders and Encourages Alcentra Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.