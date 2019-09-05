Alcentra Capital (ABDC) to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019; Rent A Center (RCII) Sentiment Is 1.66

Rent A Center Inc (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 106 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 64 sold and reduced their positions in Rent A Center Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rent A Center Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 569,069 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.