Alcentra Capital (ABDC) to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019; Osk Capital III Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,557 shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owns 68,236 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc. has 2.87% invested in the company for 132,835 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.38% in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 92,110 shares.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $23.43 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 56.76 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 2.14M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (O) has risen 25.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19