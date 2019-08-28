Alcentra Capital (ABDC) to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019; First Trust (FAM) Sentiment Is 0.87

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABDC) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Alcentra Capital Corp’s current price of $8.84 translates into 2.04% yield. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 52,963 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

First Trust (FAM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 13 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 15 decreased and sold their positions in First Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.80 million shares, down from 4.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $113.82 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.59% of its portfolio in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund for 1.63 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 371,978 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.19% invested in the company for 21,384 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,322 shares.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $135.98 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.