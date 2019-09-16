Alcentra Capital (ABDC) to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Sentiment Is 0.97

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Oct 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABDC) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Alcentra Capital Corp’s current price of $8.83 translates into 2.04% yield. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 94,483 shares traded or 65.97% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 75 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 77 sold and reduced stock positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 134.28 million shares, up from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 57 Increased: 46 New Position: 29.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $113.69 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ABDC, VIA, EEI, and BKJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire" on September 13, 2019

The stock increased 3.35% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.96M shares traded or 60.64% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There An Opportunity With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACAD) 37% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 7.14% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.29 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 750,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emory University has 1.7% invested in the company for 90,188 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 1.63% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.