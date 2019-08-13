Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Reaches $9.21 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Bullish Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)

The stock of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.95 target or 8.00% above today’s $9.21 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $118.62M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $9.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.49 million more. The stock increased 13.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 374,521 shares traded or 1309.99% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Among 2 analysts covering Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evertz Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Friday, June 21 report. See Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) latest ratings:

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $118.62 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 11,490 shares traded. Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Evertz Technologies’s (TSE:ET) 18% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trinseo S.A. (TSE) CEO Frank Bozich on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do TerraVest Industries’s (TSE:TVK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, makes, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postÂ–production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It offers video, audio, data/LTC/tally, fiber, and RF routers, as well as bypass and auto changeover systems, MAGNUM unified control systems, and router panels; infrastructure products comprising distribution amplifiers, converters, frame synchronizers, audio/data embedders and de-embedders, audio processing and closed captioning products, and video/audio delay systems; and multi-viewers. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides RF products, such as antennas, satellite modulators, monitoring, routers and switches, splitters and distribution amplifiers, demodulators, fiber transport, and power inserters and amplifiers; and compression and DTV products, including contribution encoders/decoders and IRDs, transport stream processing and IP on ramp gateways, software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing, monitoring, ASI/IP converter, multiplexers, scramblers, modulators, and control products.