Alcentra Capital (ABDC) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Perceptive Advisors Lifted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position By $22.75 Million

Analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter's $0.25 EPS. ABDC's profit would be $2.58M giving it 10.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Alcentra Capital Corporation's analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 9,982 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $107.77 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It has a 28.47 P/E ratio. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABDC: Q1 2019 NAV Improves As Company Explores Strategic Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alcentra Capital (ABDC) CEO, Suhail Shaikh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 5/19/2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.