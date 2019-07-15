Alcentra Capital (ABDC) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Bank of America maintained Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18 target. See Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report $0.20 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. ABDC’s profit would be $2.58M giving it 10.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Alcentra Capital Corporation’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 16,246 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 42,920 shares. Fmr holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Incorporated reported 11,750 shares stake. 2,050 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 1,010 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc has 32,631 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 64,580 shares. Adirondack Rech & Management invested in 0.59% or 60,685 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 49,769 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 40,188 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.02% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Citigroup holds 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 36,883 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 2,000 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 1,100 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 212,070 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

