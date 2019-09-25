Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Rose While Caxton Lifted Holding by $310,720; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hmi Capital Lowered Position

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 564,338 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 10,484 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 91,106 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 7,450 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 150,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 31,107 shares in its portfolio. 228,267 were accumulated by Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 98,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Co owns 33,732 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Capital Intll Invsts accumulated 4.01 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 57,585 were reported by Tiverton Asset. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,131 shares. 111,939 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 588,058 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.