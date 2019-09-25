Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake Upped by Caxton Corp; Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Norfolk Southrn (NSC) Holding by $408,547

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 10,184 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NSC) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 56,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.31 million, down from 58,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southrn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $181.93. About 305,128 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares to 317,756 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 187,558 shares. Covington Capital owns 2,663 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 4,520 shares. Maryland Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 63,649 shares. Carret Asset Lc reported 5,945 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru owns 12,493 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 552,879 shares. Coho Prtn has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 338,677 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 7,189 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.