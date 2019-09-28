Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake Has Lifted by Caxton Corp; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Price Declined, Holder Investure Trimmed Its Holding by $451,320

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6,804 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 124.08% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ABDC, VIA, EEI, and BKJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 57.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.