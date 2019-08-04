Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Raised Stake by $5.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Its Position by $6.80 Million as Share Value Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 17,792 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 12,417 shares. Punch Card Management Limited Partnership reported 1.26M shares. Nomura Holdings owns 11.19 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 46 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 3,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 53,617 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 855 shares stake. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 635,449 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 11.37M shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Quantitative Limited Liability Com reported 129,422 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 71,710 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 217,650 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 147,845 shares. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74 million shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

